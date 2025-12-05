Stars, Stripes and Ugly Sweaters

× Expand Created by Christine Lewis Ugly Sweater Party Flyer

With live music, food, raffles, auctions, and plenty of holiday cheer, this event helps fund the healing work PGF does all year long. Don your ugliest Christmas sweater for a night of fun where we can raise awareness for Veteran suicide, and raise funds to support our mission to help Veterans move forward together. This is a charity event to raise funds for PGF’s year-round Veteran retreat programs. Project Gallantly Forward’s annual fundraising event is more than a festive gathering. It’s a chance for our community to come together in support of those who’ve served. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.projectgallantlyforward.org/ugly25/ Admission Includes: First 50 tickets purchased include a swag bag with: \---Complimentary signature cocktail from Rolling Oaks Distillery \---5 raffle tickets \---PGF swag/donated Items from Local Businesses ALL tickets include: \---A delicious BBQ dinner, catered and generously donated by Mission BBQ \---Choice of dessert from the dessert bar catered by Chefs4VetsUSA \---Scott Chase of KZ106 will emcee the night, leading what the Ugly Sweater Party has quickly become known for – so many raffles! If you know you know. \---Keynote Speakers: \------Lucas Lewis, founder and president of PGF, will share progress from the previous year ------Honorary guest speakers will share inspiring stories and support for our cause \---Exclusive access to live auction – including signature travel experiences, jewelry, and more. \---Just in time for Christmas, you’ll have opportunity to win items in the PGF Christmas Market – a silent auction with items ranging from custom, local, and hand made to experiences. \---New this year: All tickets will include access to a live concert featuring The Kinsmen, starting immediately after the live auction at 9p. The Kinsmen deliver hits ranging from Classic Rock to feel good Country. This after party is guaranteed to be a good time!