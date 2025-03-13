× Expand David Tabby Kapo Armbands from the Gilbert Tabby Collection

STARS at the Jewish Cultural Center

Two exhibits featuring stars is currently on display at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road, through Sunday, April 27 2025. Jen Lewis’ Stars of David Project includes 60 hand drawn panels, each with 20,000 stars, representing Jewish individuals who perished during the Holocaust. Additionally, Holocaust era Jewish stars and concentration camp artifacts from the Gilbert Tabby Collection provide chilling historic references. There is no cost to attend. Gallery Hours: Monday 9 am – 5 pm, Friday 9 am – 3 pm or by appointment. For more information visit www.jewishchattanooga.com or call (423) 493-0270.

The Star of David or Magen David is the universal symbol of the

Jewish people and the state of Israel. The star signifies Jews connection to the community and the lens through which Jews see the world. It was the symbol Jews were forced to wear

throughout the Holocaust. Between 1933 and 1945, the Jewish community of Europe lost two thirds of its total population, changing the Jewish diaspora forever. An estimated six million men, women, and children were killed in the Holocaust. Lewis’ Stars of David Project takes a moment to remember the lives lost, those stories that we know, and those that have been lost. Jen Lewis has a passion for the visual arts and non-profit management. After graduating from the University of California at Santa Barbara, Jennifer began her career in Jewish Community Centers. Among her proudest achievements was the creation of Live Yes Studio, an alternative arts-based day program for adults with developmental disabilities in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is currently Executive Director of AVA (Association for the Visual Arts) in Chattanooga.

Gilbert Tabby began collecting WWII militia and Holocaust artifacts in the 1950s. David Tabby, his son, realized the importance of making the collection public as an educational tool. The full collection is on permanent display at the Children’s Holocaust Museum at Tennessee’s Whitwell Middle School, and is incorporated in the Paper Clips curriculum.

“We are honored to present these exhibits.”, stated Federation President & CEO, Michael Dzik. “Holocaust education is a vehicle to remind us that when people are divided, hate has the opportunity to multiply, and can lead to horrific consequences.”

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.