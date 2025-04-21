Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University
to
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
×
Staff Photographer
Steel Band
Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a concert by its Steel Band in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on Monday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. For more information on this free concert, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Info
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music