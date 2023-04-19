Steel Band Recital at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s Steel Band, directed by Keith Lloyd, invites the community to a recital on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on the second floor of Mabel Wood Hall. The 13-member ensemble will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary steel pan music along with pop music arrangements made famous by musicians Bob Marley and Gloria Estefan as well as groups A-ha and Toto. Eian Dumanon, junior nursing major, and Josh Kim, senior chemistry major, will improvise pan solos. The free recital will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call the School of Music at 423.236.2880.

