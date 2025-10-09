Stem School Presents
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Courtesy of the Hunter Museum
Stem School
Experience the galleries through the eyes and minds of future creative and technological leaders from STEM School as they share their interpretations of works from the Hunter’s East Wing. STEM students, their teachers, friends, and families admitted free of charge. Please check in at guest services desk.
