× Expand Courtesy of artist Steve Earle: Solo & Acoustic — Music + Food at Songbirds on 7/2

Join Us for an Unforgettable Fundraiser: Dinner and a Show with Steve Earle at Songbirds in Chattanooga!

Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of soul-stirring music, mouthwatering local cuisine, and unforgettable memories at Songbirds in Chattanooga! We're thrilled to present an exclusive fundraising dinner-and-a-show event featuring the legendary Steve Earle, renowned for his captivating performances and timeless hits.

Date: Wednesday, July 2nd

Doors for Dinner: 6:30 PM

Dinner: 7:00 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:45 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others. 1986 saw the release of his record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre.Most recently, Earle’s 1988 hit Copperhead Road was made an official state song of Tennessee in 2023.

Subsequent releases like The Revolution Starts... Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) received consecutive GRAMMY® Awards. Jerry Jeff, released in 2022, consisted of Earle’s versions of songs written by Jerry Jeff Walker, one of his mentors.

Earle has published both a novel I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 2011) and Dog House Roses, a collection of short stories (Houghton Mifflin 2003). Earle produced albums for other artists such as Joan Baez (Day After Tomorrow) and Lucinda Williams (Car Wheels on A Gravel Road).

As an actor, Earle has appeared in several films and had recurring roles in the HBO series The Wire and Tremé. In 2009, Earle appeared in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which he also wrote a score that The New York Times described as “exquisitely subliminal.” Earle wrote music for and appeared in Coal Country, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Earle is the host of the weekly show Hard Core Troubadour on Sirius Radio’s Outlaw Country channel.

In 2020, Earle was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And in 2023, Steve was honored by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. Steve’s latest album, Alone Again (Live), released on July 12th, 2024.

Food:

Established in 2012, Dipped Fresh has been delighting customers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with gourmet chocolate-dipped fruits, exquisite fruit bouquets, and specialty desserts for every occasion. From the same creative minds behind upscale meat-and-three Davis Wayne's, chefs Cynthia Wood & Antonia Poland are sure to wow us with their dinner menu for the evening. Full menu below:

- Slow Cooked Pot Roast

- Jerk Pork Tenderloin (w/Pineapple Habanero Sauce)

- Mashed Potatoes

- Brussels Sprouts

- Cornbread

- Summer Salad

- Chocolate Dipped Treats

- Sweet Tea (brewed in house)

- Lemonade (made from scratch)

- Arnold Palmer

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited, so be sure to secure yours today! Choose from a variety of seating options on the map, including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, as well as single GA listening room stools if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and other music educational programming. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!