Still Life Painting: Considering the Whole Picture with Ed Praybe

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

During this workshop participants will learn methods for constructing a solidly composed painting using the still life as their motif. We will go beyond simply describing the literal qualities of objects to discover how they might fit together in a well-honed abstract arrangement. Participants will address issues of positive/negative relationships, tonal masses, color organization, scale, and compositional structure.

