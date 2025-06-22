Still Life Painting: Considering the Whole Picture with Ed Praybe
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Ed Praybe
Still Life
During this workshop participants will learn methods for constructing a solidly composed painting using the still life as their motif. We will go beyond simply describing the literal qualities of objects to discover how they might fit together in a well-honed abstract arrangement. Participants will address issues of positive/negative relationships, tonal masses, color organization, scale, and compositional structure.
