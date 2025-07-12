Still-Life Painting Demo with Shelley Hopkins

× Expand River Gallery Jewelry DEMO - 1 Scuba Diver by Julie Latayan and "The Bird Vase" by Shelley Hopkins

Join us on Saturday, July 12th, from 1-3pm for a floral, still-life painting demo with exhibiting artist Shelley Hopkins!

Hopkin's process involves mark making, laying down vibrant and joyful colors of paint to create contemporary still-life. The process involves continually building up layers using charcoal, acrylic, oil and scrapings until the final painting emerges.

"My art is a reflection of my surroundings and memories, creating a journey for the viewer to spark their own memories and stories."

-Shelley Hopkins