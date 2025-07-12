Still-Life Painting Demo with Shelley Hopkins
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
River Gallery
Jewelry DEMO - 1
Scuba Diver by Julie Latayan and "The Bird Vase" by Shelley Hopkins
Join us on Saturday, July 12th, from 1-3pm for a floral, still-life painting demo with exhibiting artist Shelley Hopkins!
Hopkin's process involves mark making, laying down vibrant and joyful colors of paint to create contemporary still-life. The process involves continually building up layers using charcoal, acrylic, oil and scrapings until the final painting emerges.
"My art is a reflection of my surroundings and memories, creating a journey for the viewer to spark their own memories and stories."
-Shelley Hopkins