Still-Life Painting Demo with Shelley Hopkins

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us on Saturday, July 12th, from 1-3pm for a floral, still-life painting demo with exhibiting artist Shelley Hopkins!

Hopkin's process involves mark making, laying down vibrant and joyful colors of paint to create contemporary still-life. The process involves continually building up layers using charcoal, acrylic, oil and scrapings until the final painting emerges.

"My art is a reflection of my surroundings and memories, creating a journey for the viewer to spark their own memories and stories."

-Shelley Hopkins

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4236821287
