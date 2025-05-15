Still Life Sketching for Beginners: 3-Week Series

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

"Still Life Sketching" is the art of drawing what's right in front of you.

Maybe it's an overflowing bowl of fruit, maybe this morning's steaming cup of coffee, or maybe a bunch of flowers you just picked from the garden. The subjects are endless, and the satisfaction you get from drawing them can be even more so. The only problem? It can be really intimidating to start.

In this 3-part workshop led by a local artist, Andi Kur, students will learn the fundamentals of still life sketching from the ground up. This series is intended for dabblers, doodlers, and complete beginners (yes -- even you, who says you cannot draw a stick figure!).

Supplies: Materials provided in the workshop will include drawing tools and a sketchbook per person, and of course, an assortment of objects to draw. Each week will build on the prior with group instruction and optional weekly take-home assignments to help you build your skill and practice outside of the workshop series.

This class is perfect for friends and couples, introverts and extroverts alike, and anyone who is interested in experiencing how the most boring objects can actually be the most fascinating to draw.

Workshop takes place on three Thursdays in May: May 15, 22 and 29 from 6-7:30pm. Ticket is for entire series.

About the teacher:

Andi Kur is a local artist who, in an unconventional twist, has a background in both science and science education. Andi taught herself botanical illustration while pursuing her bachelor's of science at UTC, which lead to her illustrating the the Guide to the Vascular Plants of Tennessee (2nd Ed.). Andi has taught several workshops in botanical illustration over the years, not to mention the three years she spent teaching science at the Center for Creative Arts. Andi believes that science and art go hand in hand to inform each other and that anybody can learn to practice and appreciate both.