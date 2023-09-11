Stop Making Sense: The IMAX Live Experience

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The special IMAX Live 40th Anniversary Event will include a screening of the film followed by a live stream Q&A reuniting the four original band members.

The greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense brings to the screen Talking Heads at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, alongside an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians. Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme

(Silence of the Lambs) captures the band at their exhilarating best, in this new and complete restoration for the film's 40th anniversary. The special IMAX Live 40th Anniversary Event will include a screening of the film followed by a live stream Q&A reuniting the four original band members.

Pricing:

General Admission - $25.00

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

September 11th at 6:00 PM

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4237853014
