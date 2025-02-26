Storm Safety Day: A Community Event for Preparedness and Awareness

× Expand Tonya Sadler Storm Safety Day

The City of Collegedale invites you to join us for Storm Safety Day on Wednesday, February 26th, at The Commons in Collegedale. This free event, designed to help residents better prepare for severe weather, will feature essential safety demonstrations, valuable resources, and fun for the whole family.

From 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, volunteers from Hamilton County Emergency Management and the Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will be on-site offering free programming of weather radios. Bring your own weather radio or purchase one on-site from Ace Hardware. Weather radios are essential for staying informed during storms, and this is a great opportunity to ensure your radio is ready for any emergency.

In addition to radio programming, there will be live demonstrations focused on how to stay safe during a storm, including tips on emergency preparedness and safety measures that can protect your home and family. This is an excellent opportunity to ask questions and learn directly from local experts in storm safety.

On top of the educational experience, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Foodie Wednesdays at The Commons. Food trucks will be on-site, offering a wide variety of delicious food options for all tastes. It is the perfect way to enjoy a fun and informative evening for you and your family.

All residents of Collegedale and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend. Whether you are a first-time weather radio owner or just looking to refresh your knowledge on storm safety, this event has something for everyone.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 26th, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: The Commons, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale, TN

Activities: Free weather radio programming, storm safety demonstrations, Foodie Wednesday food trucks

Join us and take steps toward being better prepared for storm season. We look forward to seeing you there.

For more information, or if your organization would like to participate in the Storm Safety Day event, contact Collegedale Commissioner Laura Howse at 423-463-4481 or email Lhowse@collegedaletn.gov.