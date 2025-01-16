Stretch Your Mind: Poetry Meets Yoga

× Expand Created by K Landers Stretch Your Mind

Beginner-friendly desk-and-chair yoga, mixed with poetry writing prompts. No mat or writing experience needed.

Rhyme and Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization is pleased to present Stretch Your Mind, a blending of yoga and poetry that will precede their popular open-mic Fresh Out the Shoebox open mic poetry session starting January 16. Stretch Your Mind will be geared towards people who are new to yoga, and those who spend a majority of their days sitting at a desk. Yoga Instructor, Kate Landers will lead participants through a sequence designed to ease tension in the neck, shoulders, lower back, wrists, hips - everywhere that aches after a long day of typing on a keyboard. All exercises will be performed while sitting in a chair or standing while using a table as optional support. There will not be any floorwork, so no mat is required. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable, stretchy clothing.

The yoga sequences will be split into two 20-minute practices, and in between there will be a poetry writing session. Each month, a poet will lead participants through writing prompts designed to get the creative juices flowing. Stretch Your Mind begins at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to stay for the Fresh Out the Shoebox interactive poetry open mic, which runs from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

This event happens every month on the third Thursday, beginning in January. Stretch Your Mind and Fresh Out the Shoebox meet on the 5th floor of the Edney Building, 1100 Market Street. Everyone is invited - this is a family-friendly, free event open to the community.