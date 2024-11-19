String Theory - Danish String Quartet

Described by The New York Times as “ensemble music at its finest,” the Danish String Quartet returns to String Theory in a dramatic and poignant program. Known for her musical ingenuity, Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” showcases a distinctive style complete with intricate textures and inventive use of strings. In her own words, the piece is “structured like a minuet and trio, riffing on that classical form but taking it a little further.” Musical innovation also prevails in Schubert’s towering String Quartet no. 15 in G Major. Written two years before his death, the work’s emotional extremes and sublime beauty foreshadow the signature characteristics of the Romantic Era. Come witness the brilliance of the Danish String Quartet!

Find tickets here: https://www.stringtheorymusic.org/concerts/danish-string-quartet-2

For more information, please contact Rachel at: rsutton@leeuniversity.edu