String Theory - An Evening of Songs with Will Liverman

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Called “a voice for this historic moment” (Washington Post), GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Will Liverman is described as “nothing short of extraordinary” (Opera News) with a “beaming, high baritone that easily asserts,” (LA Times).

Liverman is joined by pianist Gloria Chien in an unforgettable program that explores the lineage of art song from the classical period to today. Lyricism and introspection pervade the music of Finzi and Schubert, while the masterworks of Margaret Bonds and Harry T. Burleigh blend traditional spirituals with classical forms. Contemporary composer Libby Larsen continues this fusion, influenced by American popular music, jazz, and folk.

Find more info and tickets here:

https://www.stringtheorymusic.org/concerts/an-evening-of-songs-with-will-liverman

