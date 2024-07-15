STUDENTS ARE INVITED TO JOIN CHATTANOOGA GIRLS CHOIR’S CAMP FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE THIS SUMMER

× Expand Chattanooga Girls Choir Choir Camp hosted by Chattanooga Girls Choir

Registration is now open for Choir Camp hosted by the Chattanooga Girls Choir. The weeklong camp welcomes girls ranging from 2nd to 8th grade. Participants can expect an enriching program including choral instruction, engaging musical games, dynamic movement sessions, and captivating musical theater activities. The camp will be held July 15 – 18 from 9 am – 3:30 pm at Northside Presbyterian Church located

in Chattanooga at 923 Mississippi Avenue.

On the last day of camp, campers will have an opportunity to showcase their hard work and talent by participating in a concert. This concert will be open to the public, allowing family and friends to enjoy the performances.

Tuition is $200 per participant, which includes lunch daily. Discounts for siblings and need-based scholarships are offered. To register, visit www.chattanoogagirlschoir.org. For more information or inquiries, kindly reach out to Chattanooga Girls Choir via email at chattanoogagirlschoir@gmail.com.

