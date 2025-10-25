Studio34 Fall Workshop

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Fall Workshop at Studio34!

Musical Theater with Ashley Tisdale at 2:00 p.m.

Contemporary with Marah Bates at 3:10 p.m.

Hip Hop with A’mya Collins at 4:20 p.m.

Open Level Classes

$17 per class

Ages 16+

What does Open Level mean? It’s geared to more intermediate dancers, but beginners are still welcome to join!

Info

Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
