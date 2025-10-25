Studio34 Fall Workshop
Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
STUDIO34 (1x1) - FALL WORKSHOP
Join us for a Saturday full of dance!
Fall Workshop at Studio34!
Musical Theater with Ashley Tisdale at 2:00 p.m.
Contemporary with Marah Bates at 3:10 p.m.
Hip Hop with A’mya Collins at 4:20 p.m.
Open Level Classes
$17 per class
Ages 16+
What does Open Level mean? It’s geared to more intermediate dancers, but beginners are still welcome to join!
Info
Education & Learning, Theater & Dance