Studio34 On Site

We're bringing our adult dance classes to YOU this summer! In partnership with the Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, Studio34 classes will be at Coolidge Park or Tacoa Park on Wednesdays and Saturdays for June and July.

Wednesdays, 6pm-7pm

Saturdays, 10am-11am

$5 donation is welcome, but not mandatory. No sign-ups needed. Just show up!

Follow us @studio34chatt on socials to stay up to date with announcements! Scheduling is subject to change.