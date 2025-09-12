Studio34 Social

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Mark your calendars! Our next Studio34 Social is Friday, September 12th.

What is it? Think of a club minus everything but music and dance! Our Studio34 Social is a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community. 

This month’s live music will feature a DJ set from Mark Ami! 

No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.

Friday, September 12th, 2025

8pm-11pm

18+ only

$5 cover charge. Sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18283997

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs, Theater & Dance
