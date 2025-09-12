× Expand The Pop-up Project STUDIO34 (1x1) - STUDIO34 SOCIAL - MARK AMI - 091225 Studio34 Social: a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community.

Mark your calendars! Our next Studio34 Social is Friday, September 12th.

What is it? Think of a club minus everything but music and dance! Our Studio34 Social is a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community.

This month’s live music will feature a DJ set from Mark Ami!

No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.

Friday, September 12th, 2025

8pm-11pm

18+ only

$5 cover charge. Sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18283997