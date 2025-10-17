Studio34 Social
Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
The Pop-up Project
STUDIO34 (1x1) - STUDIO34 SOCIAL - DJ ELEMENT - 101725
Studio34 Social: a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community.
Our next Studio34 Social is Friday, October 17th.
What is it? Think of a club focused only on music and dance! Our Studio34 Social is a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community.
This month’s live music features DJ Element.
No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.
Friday, October 12th, 2025
8pm-11pm
18+ only
$5 cover charge. Sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18283998