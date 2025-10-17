Studio34 Social

to

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Our next Studio34 Social is Friday, October 17th.

What is it? Think of a club focused only on music and dance! Our Studio34 Social is a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community. 

This month’s live music features DJ Element.

No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.

Friday, October 12th, 2025

8pm-11pm

18+ only

$5 cover charge. Sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18283998

Info

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Parties & Clubs, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Studio34 Social - 2025-10-17 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Studio34 Social - 2025-10-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Studio34 Social - 2025-10-17 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Studio34 Social - 2025-10-17 20:00:00 ical