Studio34 Social

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Studio34 Social: a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community. We’ll be hosting this social once a month as a place to dance, hangout, and showout in our beautiful studio.

This month’s Studio34 Social will feature a live DJ set from Lukang! 

No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.

Friday, August 15th, 2025

8pm-11pm

18+ only

$5 cover charge - sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18061342

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
