Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Studio34 Social with Lukang
Studio34 Social: a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community. We’ll be hosting this social once a month as a place to dance, hangout, and showout in our beautiful studio.
This month’s Studio34 Social will feature a live DJ set from Lukang!
No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.
Friday, August 15th, 2025
8pm-11pm
18+ only
$5 cover charge - sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18061342
Info
