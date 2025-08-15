× Expand The Pop-up Project STUDIO34 (1x1) - STUDIO34 SOCIAL - LUKANG - 081525 Studio34 Social with Lukang

Studio34 Social: a night of good music, good vibes, and a great community. We’ll be hosting this social once a month as a place to dance, hangout, and showout in our beautiful studio.

This month’s Studio34 Social will feature a live DJ set from Lukang!

No Food. No Drinks. Only dance.

Friday, August 15th, 2025

8pm-11pm

18+ only

$5 cover charge - sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes/18061342