× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art 2025 'Style the Shoe' promotional graphic.

Fashion-forward thinkers and fashion-curious are invited to join us for a night of shoe-inspired style. Join stylists Vee Rhodes, Claudia Alexander, and Marquita (Edwina) Ector to help create inclusive looks for all types of bodies. Then we’ll enjoy a gallery runway show of the looks through the Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes exhibition.

Free with regular museum admission.

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.