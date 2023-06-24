× Expand Kat Friedmann Final — Subfest Flyer Subfest 2023 Flyer

Welcome to another year of Subfest at Stove Works, where the captains of Chattanooga DIY-space “The Submarine” host an outdoor music festival in the courtyard of Stove Works, filled with all sorts of local and regional live music. Join us on Saturday, June 24th for a bit of revelry in the hot hot heat. From 3 PM until 10:30, we’ll be hosting a stellar line-up of 6 bands from Chattanooga, Nashville, and Atlanta. Subfest is FREE to attend, open to the public, and all ages.

BANDS:

DJ Baby Marcio (Chattanooga)

Week Knees (Nashville)

Monsoon (Athens)

Bad Weather (Nashville)

Upchuck (Atlanta)

Vermin Fate (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SUBMARINE:

The Submarine is an artist-run house show venue in Chattanooga, TN. Roommates Em Hoffman, Kat Friedmann, and Victoria Sauer opened their doors to the community for the first time in 2018 and hosted shows in their home up until early 2023. For five years, The Sub house has operated as a vessel for local and traveling musicians, creating connections within the city’s music and arts scene. While the house may have recently retired, the captains of The Submarine are still working to nourish the local music and arts economy by partnering with other venues. Subfest at Stove Works has become an annual tradition. “Our goal in this collaboration is to create an extremely accessible festival and bring the community together through shared interests. We want to create a safe environment for both performers and audiences alike, where people can let loose, be who they want to be, truly express themselves, and dance all day long to incredible, diverse, regional music.” — The Sub

FOOD:

Los Tainos Dominican and Puerto Rican food truck

Lo Main Bodega

BEER KEGS

& The Local’s Las Paletas.

—While supplies last!

You may also come picnic-style with your own food and snacks for the evening.

PARKING:

Parking will be a challenge; be smart about it! We HEAVILY recommend using Uber/Lyft or carpooling. There is limited parking around Stove Works, and we will attach a map of the surrounding area with details on where you can park and what’s off-limits. Other than that, we’re right off of Main Street, so metered parking and a little walking would be a good bet.

MERCH:

The Submarine and several of the bands will have merch available for purchase in the courtyard. The best way to support local music is to buy their merch! All revenue goes straight to them.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated! We can’t wait to see you there!

For more info, check out @thesubmarine4004 on Instagram!