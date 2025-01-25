Summer Party

to

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Are you ready for winter to be over? Nic & Norma' will be throwing a Summer party to warm you up. We will have live music form 3:30 to close with Joey Winslet and Courtney Daly. Tiki cocktail specials all night with complimentary leis. Summer attire is recommended but not required. We cant wait to party with y'all!!

Info

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, This & That
4237088361
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Summer Party - 2025-01-25 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Party - 2025-01-25 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Party - 2025-01-25 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Party - 2025-01-25 15:30:00 ical