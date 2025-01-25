× Expand Justin Norell Summer beach party - 1 Summer party at Nic and Normans January 25th

Are you ready for winter to be over? Nic & Norma' will be throwing a Summer party to warm you up. We will have live music form 3:30 to close with Joey Winslet and Courtney Daly. Tiki cocktail specials all night with complimentary leis. Summer attire is recommended but not required. We cant wait to party with y'all!!