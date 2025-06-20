× Expand Almanac Supply Co. Summer Solstice Magic Candle Bar

Celebrate with Solstice magic! ☀️ Join us Friday, June 20 from 10 AM to 7 PM for a magical, sun-soaked day of creativity and intention-setting at our Summer Solstice Magic Candle Bar, in-store at Almanac Supply Co.

Drop in anytime to craft your own seasonal ritual candle using herbs, crystals, and oils—all chosen to channel the radiant energy of the longest day of the year. Whether you're celebrating new beginnings, abundance, or personal power, your handmade candle will carry your unique summer magic home with you.

Participation is free—just purchase your candle ($15-$28).