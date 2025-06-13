Summerweeen
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Stupid As All Get Out
Don't miss the event of the season, J.J.'s Bohemia Summerween! 4 bands, local vendors, and costume contest!
Kick off Summer Halloween style with JJ's "Summerween" event. Featuring 4 of Chattanooga's best local bands, "Division of Fire", "Stupid As All Get Out", "Genki Genki Panic", and "Shaky's Bad Knee". Also vendors from "Local Dive" and a costume contest with a $100.00 prize for best devil/demon.
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets