Summerweeen

Stupid As All Get Out Don't miss the event of the season, J.J.'s Bohemia Summerween! 4 bands, local vendors, and costume contest!

Kick off Summer Halloween style with JJ's "Summerween" event. Featuring 4 of Chattanooga's best local bands, "Division of Fire", "Stupid As All Get Out", "Genki Genki Panic", and "Shaky's Bad Knee". Also vendors from "Local Dive" and a costume contest with a $100.00 prize for best devil/demon.