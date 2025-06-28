Summerween 2025

× Expand River City Company Music by Palm Ghosts & Lillian, costume contests, trick-or-treating, & unique art vendors! - 2 Summerween is back with live music, costume contests, unique art vendors, and more!

Patten Square will be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy! Attendees can dust off their favorite costumes at Downtown Chattanooga’s 4th annual “Summerween” celebration! Make plans to join us Saturday June 28!

The street will be filled with live music, fire dancers, ghosts, and ghouls, along with vintage and eclectic vendors! Enjoy Halloween traditions like trick-or-treating and costume contests, as well as new traditions with a twist, like a watermelon carving contest!

SCHEDULE:

6:00 PM - Event Opens

6:30 PM - Palm Ghosts on the Summerween Stage

7:00 PM - Kids Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage, Watermelon Carving Contest Judging at the River City Company Tent

7:45 PM - Teen Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage

8:00 PM - Lillian on the Summerween Stage

9:15 PM - Adult Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage

9:30 - Chattanooga Fire Cabaret

10:00 - Event Closes

VENDORS & GUESTS:

Luna Clay Chatt

Lucy's Balloons and Event Entertainment

Green Eyes Festival

Feral Oddities

Gothic Trading Company

Ivy's Henna

Cluster Funk Studio

Sacke & Sugar

Smells Good Wax Co.

Shadow Witch Designs

Hallowcon

Chattooine

Dread Hollow

Ghostbusters East TN/North GA

ShudderCon

Windy City Eatz

Nostalgia Tap Trucks

... AND MORE!