Summerween 2025
to
Patten Square 818 Georgia Avenue , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
River City Company
Music by Palm Ghosts & Lillian, costume contests, trick-or-treating, & unique art vendors! - 2
Summerween is back with live music, costume contests, unique art vendors, and more!
Patten Square will be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy! Attendees can dust off their favorite costumes at Downtown Chattanooga’s 4th annual “Summerween” celebration! Make plans to join us Saturday June 28!
The street will be filled with live music, fire dancers, ghosts, and ghouls, along with vintage and eclectic vendors! Enjoy Halloween traditions like trick-or-treating and costume contests, as well as new traditions with a twist, like a watermelon carving contest!
SCHEDULE:
6:00 PM - Event Opens
6:30 PM - Palm Ghosts on the Summerween Stage
7:00 PM - Kids Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage, Watermelon Carving Contest Judging at the River City Company Tent
7:45 PM - Teen Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage
8:00 PM - Lillian on the Summerween Stage
9:15 PM - Adult Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage
9:30 - Chattanooga Fire Cabaret
10:00 - Event Closes
VENDORS & GUESTS:
Luna Clay Chatt
Lucy's Balloons and Event Entertainment
Green Eyes Festival
Feral Oddities
Gothic Trading Company
Ivy's Henna
Cluster Funk Studio
Sacke & Sugar
Smells Good Wax Co.
Shadow Witch Designs
Hallowcon
Chattooine
Dread Hollow
Ghostbusters East TN/North GA
ShudderCon
Windy City Eatz
Nostalgia Tap Trucks
... AND MORE!