Summerween
Patten Parkway 29 Patten Parkway, Tennessee 37402

Patten Square with be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy! Dust off your favorite costumes or test out a new one before Halloween at Downtown Chattanooga’s “Summerween” celebration!

The free and open to the public event starts at 6:00pm with live music on the main stage, street performers including fire dancers and magicians along with vintage and eclectic vendors! Food and beverages will be for sale at the event including for those over 21 years old.

Fun for all includes your typical Halloween traditions including trick or treating, but also some new ones with a twist:

- Watermelon Carving Contest: arrive with your pre-carved watermelon for a chance to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card! 8:00 pm Judging

- Kid Costume Contest - 7:15pm; Best Dressed wins a $50 Chattanooga Express Card

- Adult Costume Contest - 9:30pm; Best Dressed wins a $50 Chattanooga Express Card

Thank you to event partners and sponsors: Z.C. Patten Fund, River City Company & SoundCorps

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
