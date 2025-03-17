Suncatchers DIY at TN Riverpark
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Spring Break 2025 Events Schedule Flyer - Final Possible - Edits 2.27.25 Suncatchers Flat
Suncatchers DIY at Tennessee Riverpark, March 17th, 2025, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Hubert Fry Center
Suncatchers DIY at TN Riverpark
Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406
Catch the sun and your creativity by making Suncatchers at TN Riverpark!
• Monday, March 17th
• 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
• Free Activity with Supplies Provided
• Free Games
• Beverage Vendor
• Free Parking
• Family Fun!
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1FjvY23Tav/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #TNRiverpark #Suncatchers