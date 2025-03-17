Suncatchers DIY at TN Riverpark

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Catch the sun and your creativity by making Suncatchers at TN Riverpark!

• Monday, March 17th

• 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

• Free Activity with Supplies Provided

• Free Games

• Beverage Vendor

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1FjvY23Tav/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #TNRiverpark #Suncatchers

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
