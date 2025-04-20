Sunday Brunch with Amber Fults

Sunday Funday on the patio? We don’t mind if we do!

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Sunday brunch. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or your favorite southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.