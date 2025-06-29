Sunday Brunch with Bob Keel
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music on the patio by Bob Keel.
Originally from a Washington DC suburb, Bob Keel has been a writer his entire life. Now living on Signal Mountain, he continues to write songs that reflect his life and journey.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
