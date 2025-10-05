Sunday Brunch with Gino Fanelli

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick off your Sunday with brunch and live music with Gino Fanelli. Gino grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter make him a must-see artist.

See you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

