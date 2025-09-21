Sunday Brunch with Jesse Black
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Jesse Black's style might not be what you'd expect from an artist based a bit outside of Nashville. An accomplished guitar player with a diverse style encompassing many genres including Blues, Soul, Rock n’ Roll, Country, and R&B, among others.
As a result, Jesse’s live performances host a broad mixture of songs, providing a little something for everyone in the audience. Enjoy the tunes along with your favorite southern coastal lunch and brunch classics!
*Weather permitting.