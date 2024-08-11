Sunday Brunch with Josh Driver
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
×
Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music on the patio with Josh Driver. He is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.
Spend your Sunday Funday with us!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Info
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music