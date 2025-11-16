Sunday Brunch with Josh Driver

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music with Josh Driver. He is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.

Concerts & Live Music
