Sunday Brunch with Mark Andrew

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy the music of Mark Andrew while brunching on the patio! Start the day with a mimosa or Bloody Mary and your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites. He plays crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 1960’s to present day, playing classic rock, classic country, Motown and blues. Enjoy dinner on the patio and live, local music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

