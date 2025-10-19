Sunday Brunch with Mark Andrew
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Enjoy the music of Mark Andrew while brunching on the patio! Start the day with a mimosa or Bloody Mary and your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites. He plays crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 1960’s to present day, playing classic rock, classic country, Motown and blues. Enjoy dinner on the patio and live, local music.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Concerts & Live Music