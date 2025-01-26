Sunday Showcase: Celebrating Young Performers

× Expand Performing Arts League Sunday Showcase

The Performing Arts League (PAL) presents their annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. at UTC Fine Arts Center, Roland Hayes Concert Hall (752 Vine Street, Chattanooga). PAL’s SUNDAY SHOWCASE features a cavalcade of young performers from Chattanooga area non-profit performing arts organizations displaying their talents in choral & instrumental music, dance, drama, and musical theater. General admission tickets are $10; Children 12 and under are $5. Proceeds fund PAL’s program of grants and scholarships to support youth involvement in the performing arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to: https://www.palchattanooga.org/events.html.

PAL President Karen Wilson comments, “We are delighted to present our annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE celebrating Chattanooga’s talented young performing artists. Once again, the event will be under the direction of Steve Ray, Head of UTC’s Department of Theatre. The stage at UTC’s Roland Hays Concert Hall will be filled with outstanding young performers from these participating schools and arts organizations: Barger Academy Movement Makers, Camp Broadway/Tivoli Foundation, Center for Creative Arts Choo Choo Kids, Center for Creative Arts Project Motion, Chattanooga Ballet School Ensemble, Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chattanooga Youth Symphony, Christian Family Theater, and Civic Ballet of Chattanooga. PAL’s mission is to support and encourage our young people in the development of their talent and creativity as actors, dancers, and musicians. This year’s Sunday Showcase at UTC’s Fine Arts Center provides an exciting opportunity to display and recognize their artistry and enthusiasm. We hope everyone will join us in appreciating and applauding these remarkable young performers.”

Founded in 2011, the Performing Arts League (PAL) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Focusing on the disciplines of dance, theater, and vocal and instrumental music, PAL annually raises funds and awards grants to nonprofit performing arts organizations to support their programs for young people, as well as scholarships to individual young performers for additional intensive training. Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $270,000 in grants and scholarships that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers throughout Hamilton County. For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: https://www.palchattanooga.org/

The Performing Arts League’s Sunday Showcase is co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Theatre Department with generous support from Arts Build and the Tennessee Arts Commission. The Chattanooga Times Free Press is the exclusive print media sponsor.