Sunday Studio

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own work inspired by artworks at the Hunter.

Arrive early to get the creative juices flowing with youth and family yoga at 1pm.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you're attending with children. Generously supported by Elder's Ace Hardware.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Studio - 2024-09-08 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Studio - 2024-09-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Studio - 2024-09-08 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Studio - 2024-09-08 14:00:00 ical