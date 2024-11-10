× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Sunday Studio

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own creation inspired by artworks in the Hunter’s special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.

Arrive early to get the creative juices flowing with Youth & Family Yoga at 1pm.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware