Sunday Studio
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own creation inspired by artworks in the Hunter’s special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.
Arrive early to get the creative juices flowing with Youth & Family Yoga at 1pm.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware