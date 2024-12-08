× Expand Hunter Museum, "Sunday Studio," 2024. https://www.huntermuseum.org/events/event/sunday-studio-20 Sunday Studio at the Hunter Museum of American Art

Ring in the holiday season at the Hunter Museum of American Art. The whole family can take part in the holiday excitement as we create their own artwork and explore the museum. Activities include winter themed crafts, mixed media art making, family yoga, and a scavenger hunt.

We’ll end the afternoon with a nutcracker-inspired performance from Ballet Esprit at 3:30 PM.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.