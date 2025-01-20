Sunday Studio

Welcome the new year at the Hunter Museum of American Art with the whole family! This month we’ll be building our own worlds with cardboard, participating in activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum, and getting moving with family yoga from 2- 3 PM.

Regular admission applies; as always, members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.