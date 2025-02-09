× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art (2024) Craft-making at a Sunday Studio

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own work inspired by African American artists in the Hunter’s collection as part of our celebration of Black History Month. We’ll also participate in activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum and will get moving with family yoga from 2- 3 PM.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.