Sunday Studio
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum, 2025
Guests at Sunday Studio at the Hunter Museum
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own work inspired by the newest special exhibit The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection along with activities led by our partners The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.