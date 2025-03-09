× Expand Hunter Museum, 2025 Guests at Sunday Studio at the Hunter Museum

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own work inspired by the newest special exhibit The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection along with activities led by our partners The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.