Sunday Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own work inspired by the newest special exhibit The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection along with activities led by our partners The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
