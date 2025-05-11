× Expand Hunter Museum Sunday Studio, 2024

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum, and family yoga from 2- 3 PM. We will also have a special performance by Ballet Esprit presenting an excerpt from Peter and the Wolf. Children attending the performance will be invited to take part in creating the backdrop for the show and making their own wolf masks.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.