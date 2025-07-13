Sunday Studio
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
×
Hunter Museum 2025
Families at Sunday Studio
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum, and family yoga from 2-3 PM.
Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.
Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family