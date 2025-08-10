Sunday Studio
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art 2025
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum, and family yoga from 2-3 PM.
Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.