× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art 2025 Sunday Studio graphic

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum, and family yoga from 2-3 PM.

Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.