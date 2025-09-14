× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art September Sunday Studio

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, activities with our partners from The Downtown Library and the Houston Museum, and an interactive dance performance with Cherokee and Monica Ellison.

Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

First Horizon is a proud sponsor of free youth admission.

Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.