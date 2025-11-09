Sunday Studio

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families plus activities with our partners

from the Downtown Library and the Houston Museum. Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

First Horizon Foundation is the proud sponsor of free youth admission.

Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Studio - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Studio - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Studio - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Studio - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 ical