Sunday Studio
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Courtesy of the Hunter Museum
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families plus activities with our partners
from the Downtown Library and the Houston Museum. Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
First Horizon Foundation is the proud sponsor of free youth admission.
Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.