Courtesy of the Hunter Museum Sunday Studio

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families plus activities with our partners

from the Downtown Library and the Houston Museum. This afternoon will also feature a performance of The AlterNut (a brief interpretation of The Nutcracker) by

Ballet Esprit. Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

First Horizon Foundation is the proud sponsor of free youth admission.

Family programming is generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.