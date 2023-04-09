Hunter Museum
Sunday Studio
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own
work inspired by art in the Hunter’s special exhibitions Beauford Delaney’s
Metamorphosis into Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie
Mae Rowe. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under
are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public
Library card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is
generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of
Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy
Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and
publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support
for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.
Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment
for the Arts.
Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.