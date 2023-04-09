× Expand Hunter Museum Sunday Studio

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own

work inspired by art in the Hunter’s special exhibitions Beauford Delaney’s

Metamorphosis into Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie

Mae Rowe. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under

are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public

Library card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is

generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of

Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy

Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and

publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support

for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.

Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High

Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment

for the Arts.

Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.