Sunday Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families at the Hunter Museum! Get into the holiday spirit with our friends from the Chattanooga Public Library, the Houston Museum, and Ballet Esprit and create your own festive crafts including ceramic ornaments inspired by art in the Hunter’s permanent collection!

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

